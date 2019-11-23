Three arrested on drug charges in Fugitive Task Force operations

Investigators with the U. S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, SNARE Drug Task Force, and the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people in the course of multiple operations in the Norfolk area Friday.

Investigators located Trenton Hackett, 31, at a residence at 1609 W. Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk. Hackett was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Madison County for possession with intent to deliver. During the arrest, investigators discovered methamphetamine and a firearm at the residence.

Investigators also served a search warrant on a residence at 415 W. Omaha Ave. in Norfolk. During the operation, investigators located methamphetamine and a firearm. Vernon Cech, 60, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver. Damion Anderson, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

All three subjects were lodged at Madison County Corrections.