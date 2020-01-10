Three flu-related deaths in Lancaster County

The Lincoln Lancaster Health Department reported on Monday that Lancaster County has had three flu-related deaths. All three were adults in their 60's. This brings the state's flu deaths to at least seven.

Douglas County announced on Friday that it has had two pediatric flu deaths, meaning that the children were 18 or under. That brings the total in the county to four.

The good news in Lancaster County is that the number of tests performed and percent positive both went down from the week before.

Influenza A remains the predominant strain. Nationally influenza B is the predominate strain. Nebraska DHHS has not released updated numbers for Friday.