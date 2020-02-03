Three Papillion firefighters injured in Sarpy County fire, explosion

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) -- Three Papillion firefighters were injured while fighting a fire in Sarpy County on Saturday night.
Papillion fire crews were called to the fire around 7:00 p.m. Saturday. The fire was near Platteview High School.
According to our sister station WOWT 6 News, one firefighter was transported to the hospital after suffering second-degree burns. He has been identified as Joe Lapuzza.
Officials have released very little information on the other two firefighters who were injured.
According to WOWT, a second firefighter was also transported to the hospital for treatment and a third was pulled from battling the flames.