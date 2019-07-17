Three hurt in Otoe County crash

Three people were injured in a collision south of Syracuse Tuesday.

Rescue crews were dispatched at 4:49 p.m. to Highways 50 and 128, where a southbound pickup truck driven by 40-year-old Jake Topp, of Tecumseh, hit a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Kelly Workman, of Humboldt, as she slowed at the intersection.

The collision pushed Workman’s SUV into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane. There was a head-on collision there with a van driven by 32-year-old Jessica Meyer.

“Witness statements say that Mr. Topp ran into the rear end of the vehicle driven by Mrs. Workman, which then shoved her into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on," said Sgt. Dan Lionberger with the Otoe County Sheriff's Office.

Airbags deployed in all three vehicles and the Toyota van then slid down an embankment.

Lionberger said "the injuries, remarkably, are fairly minor. There may be some broken bones, something like that, but possible neck injuries, but fairly insignificant considering the amount of damage to these vehicles.”

