Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 6, Sunday night

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:40p.m. between Lincoln and the Waverly exit of I-80. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office tells 10/11 Now an eastbound Jeep Cherokee had come to an abrupt stop in one of the lanes on the Highway. It was then struck from behind by a Honda Civic. LSO says both vehicles then caught fire as a result of the crash.

Three occupants inside the Jeep and one occupant inside the Honda all were able to get out of the vehicles. All occupants of the Jeep were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries that consisted of cuts and minor burns from the accident. The occupant of the Honda was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

A deputy with the sheriff's office says, considering everything that happened, it's fortunate that the results from the crash weren't more serious.

LSO is still investigating the incident at this time, but says neither speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. However, they do believe cellphone usage may have contributed. They also said that citations may be issued to both drivers.

Both Waverly and Southeast Volunteer Fire & Rescue Departments responded to the crash scene.