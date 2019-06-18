Three killed in overnight car fire in Sarpy County

Three people have died after an overnight car fire in Sarpy County. One person was also taken to the hospital.

According to our sister station WOWT 6 News, first responders were sent to the scene, near 180th and Platteview Road, late Monday night on a report of a brush fire.

As of Tuesday morning, traffic on Platteview is closed at 168th. Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

