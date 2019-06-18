Three killed in overnight car fire in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) -- Three people have died after an overnight car fire in Sarpy County. One person was also taken to the hospital.
According to our sister station WOWT 6 News, first responders were sent to the scene, near 180th and Platteview Road, late Monday night on a report of a brush fire.
As of Tuesday morning, traffic on Platteview is closed at 168th. Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.