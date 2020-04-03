Three long-term care workers test positive for COVID-19 in Central Nebraska

Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports health care workers in three long-term care facilities in the Central District have tested positive for COVID-19. These facilities include Westfield Quality Center in Aurora, Emerald Nursing and Rehab Lakeview, and Heritage at Sagewood both in Grand Island. Additionally, CDHD reports a total of 41 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Central District as of 5:00 pm today.

CDHD is working with the three long-term care facilities to identify those who may have been exposed to the virus, so that they can take appropriate actions. These actions include a 14-day quarantine for those exposed. Employees and residents who may become infected with the virus may initially have no or mild symptoms that may or may not worsen to severe symptoms. Staff at these facilities will be monitoring patients, as well as, staff in order to identify symptoms early on and prevent additional exposures.

CDHD continues to be vigilant for new exposures, especially groups at higher risk for severe illness. These groups include people age 65 or older and those living in nursing homes or long-term facilities. People with chronic lung disease, asthma, serious heart conditions, conditions that cause a person to have a compromised immune system, severe obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease or liver disease are at higher risk for severe illness.

“There are many unknowns regarding COVID-19. We do know that every person is at risk for being infected, and we know that some young healthy individuals have become quite ill with the virus,” states Anderson. “We also know that there is no specific treatment for a person infected with COVID-19. Our best defense is to prevent the spread, that requires all of us taking this seriously.”