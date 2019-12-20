Three masked suspects steal multiple firearms from home

Lincoln Police are searching for multiple suspects after three masked males broke into a home and stole an AR15 and a .22-caliber rifle.

LPD said the call came from 2300 Canterbury around 9 p.m. Police said a 37-year-old woman screamed into the phone “I am going to be robbed” and hung up the phone.

When police arrived, the woman told officers she saw a blue vehicle parked outside before a man approached her home, knocked, and then left.

However, a short time later, three masked men broke in through the window of the woman’s garage and stole the two firearms.

Police said the woman was hiding in a bedroom with her children when the suspects broke in.

Total loss from the theft is $750 and $100 in damage was caused.

Police said they do not know if the crime was random.

