Three more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Adams County

Three additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in Adams County, bringing the total number of cases in the South Heartland District to six.

Two individuals are a household-linked man in his 60s and a female in her 50s –both home-isolated. The third is a female in her 50s,currently home-isolated. South Heartland District Health Department is conducting contact investigations to identify people who may have been exposed so that they may take next steps and prevent further spread.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC. The State Directed Health Measures enacted yesterday for South Heartland Health District’s four counties are in place to slow the spread of the virus by minimizing in-person interaction, which is the main way that COVID-19 spreads.

These measures will also help protect those who are more vulnerable to the threat of COVID-19. Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate (have no contact with other people) and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. The provider can evaluate and determine if testing is necessary.

People can help protect themselves and others from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

Avoiding close contact with sick people and staying home if you are sick.

Avoiding non-essential travel and staying at home as much as possible.

Avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

Keeping space of 6 feet or more between yourself and others.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash, or cough in your sleeve.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces. There is a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed: (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

SHDHD also encourages residents to stay informed by checking SHDHD’s website www.southheartlandhealth.org for local information and updates, links to state and national websites, or to view a copy of the State Directed Health Measure Order for Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties.