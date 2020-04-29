Three new COVD-19 cases in Southwest Nebraska

Additional cases of COVID-19 to report from the area just south of the West Central District Health Department. The three new cases are being reported from Furnas County, Frontier County and Hitchcock County.

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) was notified of three additional persons from SWNPHD’s health district that have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases include:

• One Furnas County resident - A woman in her 40’s who is self-isolating at home, related

to travel outside the health district.

• One Frontier County resident – A woman in her 30’s who is self-isolating at home, who

had direct contact with case #4 from Red Willow County.

• One Hitchcock County resident – A man in his 60’s who is self-isolating at home, and the

investigation is still in process.

These cases bring the total to seven positive COVID-19 cases in SWNPHD: three in Furnas County, two in Red Willow County, one in Frontier County and one in Hitchcock County.

Contact investigations are underway to identify people who came into close contact with these persons to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will be given instructions to self-quarantine and will be actively monitored daily by public health officials for symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the list of signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Chills or repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell