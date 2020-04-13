Three new cases of COVID-19 brings Lincoln total to 55

City of Lincoln health officials announced three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 55.

The cases are three men, two in their 50s and one in his 40s.

Lancaster County health officials are now monitoring 75 individuals.

Lancaster County reports one death, 1673 negative tests and 55 positives with 15 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

Across the state, Douglas County still ahs the most confirmed cases with 242, but Hall County has increased to 161.

Adams County has 54 confirmed cases and Buffalo County has 36.

There are now 815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 17 deaths.

For a county-by-county breakdown, see the map below: