Three injured in late-night shooting in Omaha's Benson Park

Omaha Police said three people were injured, including one person with life-threatening injuries, after a shooting on Tuesday night in Omaha's Benson Park.

Officers were called to the scene near 70th and military around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Two of the shooting victims were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The third victim was taken to Bergan Mercy while the rescue crews performed CPR.

"I'm not a doctor but I don't think he was alive, he was bleeding from the head," said witness, Joe Adams.

Adams said he tried to help one of the victims until police arrived.

