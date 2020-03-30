Three people test positive for COVID-19 through Bryan Health drive-thru service

Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of Bryan Health’s drive-thru testing service, the hospital announced Monday.

The hospital deferred questions on the cases to the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department. There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln.

Since the drive-thru testing site started operating last Monday, March 23, 244 people have been tested for COVID-19. Forty have come back negative, Bryan Health CEO John Woodrich said Monday.

The turnaround time from when a test is administered to when results are known can take at least four days, Woodrich said last Thursday.

Last Monday, the hospital started testing people via a drive-thru setup outside Bryan LifePointe. The person has to first receive a doctor’s referral to get the COVID-19 test and schedule an appointment with Bryan Health.

In-patient COVID-19 testing stands at 85, with 57 being negative. The results for the remaining 28 are pending.

Another 1,662 people took advantage of ezVisit in the last week. The hospital also said 355 of 548 total available beds were full as of Monday morning.

On Friday, the hospital said it would stop testing patients for the flu due to the lack of positive tests.

Monday also marked the first day of the hospital’s restricted visitors policy, which limits two visitors per patient. Those visitors must also allow their temperature to be taken when entering the hospital.