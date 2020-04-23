Three people transported from scene of crash in downtown Lincoln

Three men were transported from the scene of a two-vehicle accident in downtown Lincoln early Thursday morning.

Officers were on a nearby call when they heard the crash at Centennial Mall and O Street, just outside Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, a Nissan SUV and a Chevy Tahoe were both eastbound on O Street when they collided near 14th Street. The collision caused both SUVs to roll.

One man was trapped inside an SUV and had to be extricated by first responders.

Police said one man from the Chevy and two men from the Nissan were taken to the hospital.

Officers on scene said at least one person may have serious injuries.

According to investigators, speed was a factor in the crash.