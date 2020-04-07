Three potential COVID-19 patients now on ventilators at Bryan Health

On Tuesday, Bryan Health officials announced they have several patients now on ventilators. One of the patients has a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 and two of the patients are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Overall, the hospital has 5 admitted patients with lab-confirmed COVID-19 and 17 admitted patients whose test results are still pending.

To date, the hospital has tested 943 people for COVID-19 — at the hospital, drive thru clinic, and urgent care. Of those tests, 28 were positive, 770 were negative, and 145 are still pending results.

False negatives with COVID-19 tests

Dr. Jim Nora, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Bryan Medical Center, said false negatives are possible with COVID-19.

Dr. Nora said a false negative can occur if the test is done too early or too late and the virus is no longer shedding.

If you are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate.

If you receive a negative test result for the novel coronavirus, but are still exhibiting symptoms, you should continue to isolate until you are able to speak to your primary care provider about the next steps.

Treating COVID-19

Bryan Health officials said they have used Hydroxychloroquine to treat one patient at the hospital. Because the medication is still under investigation for use with COVID-19, the patient had to sign numerous consent forms.

The hospital did not release any information on the effectiveness of the drug with the patient.

Dr. Nora said a clinical trial is still needed to determine if Hydroxychloroquine will be effective in combatting COVID-19.

Critical need for supplies

President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center John Woodrich said the hospital is still getting needed supplies on a day-to-day basis.

The hospital is in critical need of disposable gowns for healthcare workers to wear. Woodrich asks any company that may be able to make or provide these gowns to contact Bryan Health.

The hospital is also in critical need of disinfecting wipes.

If you are able to make a donation of critically-needed supplies, contact 402-481-3032.