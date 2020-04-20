Three pursuits lead to three arrests Saturday

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people following three separate pursuits Saturday in Lincoln, North Platte, and near Kearney.

At approximately 12:00 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Equinox speeding near 84th and O streets in Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper pursued, but discontinued the pursuit as the vehicle continued driving dangerously. NSP then received a report regarding the same vehicle and located the driver at a residence in east Lincoln.

The driver, Shawn Durham, 48, of Lincoln, was lodged in Lancaster County Jail for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving under suspension, and traffic violations.

At approximately 4:35 p.m. a trooper saw a westbound Honda motorcycle traveling at 117 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gibbon at mile marker 285. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle rider refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, the motorcycle was observed by radar traveling at 170 miles per hour. The motorcycle exited I-80 at mile marker 275, where the rider lost control and slid down the on-ramp embankment.

The trooper quickly located the rider and pulled him away from the motorcycle, which was leaking fuel. The rider, Jaden Andersen, 20, of Kearney, was transported to Kearney Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Andersen was then lodged in Buffalo County Jail for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no motorcycle operator’s license, and numerous traffic violations.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., a trooper observed a vehicle speeding on I-80 near Maxwell at mile marker 190. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and the trooper initiated a pursuit. The suspect vehicle continued driving recklessly before it eventually exited I-80 at mile marker 179 and began driving through multiple gas station parking lots. The North Platte Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist. The suspect vehicle then struck a North Platte PD cruiser and also struck a sign. A trooper was then able to block the vehicle.

The driver, Irma Divas Donis, 20, of Lincoln, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, assault on an officer, driving under the influence of drugs, refusing a chemical test, and numerous traffic violations. She was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.