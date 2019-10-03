Three-vehicle crash kills two west of Madison

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska on Wednesday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday west of Madison and just east of the junction of highways 32 and 121.

Madison County Sheriff's officials say an eastbound SUV driven by 79-year old Francisco Alarcon of Madison crossed the center line and collided head-on with a westbound SUV driven by 75-year old Janice Preister of Lindsay.

Sheriff's officials say a pickup crashed into the scene of the accident a few moments later.

Preister was pronounced dead at the scene. A passerby attempted CPR on Alarcon at the scene but he later died at Faith Regional Health Services Hospital in Norfolk.

A third person was hospitalized as well, but they are expected to survive.

The crash closed down Highway 32 for about three hours.