Tickets go on sale Tuesday for Blue Man Group

Get your tickets to see an act unlike any other.

Blue Man Group SPEECHLESS Tour is coming to the Lied Center for Performing Arts next year. It will be the first time the world-renowned bald-and-blue trio has returned to Lincoln since their performance in 2013.

The show, which includes original compositions, invented instruments and unexpected situations alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments, will be at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2020 for six performances.

Single Tickets to Blue Man Group will be on sale starting Tuesday, July 16 at 11 a.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the wildly popular Blue Man Group as part of our 30th Anniversary Season,” said Bill Stephan, Executive Director of the Lied Center for Performing Arts. “This new theatrical experience will allow our patrons to escape the ordinary and surround themselves in an explosion of comedy, music and technology.”

Here's a look at the six shows Blue Man Group will do in Lincoln:

- Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

- Thursday, January 30, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, January 31, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, February 1, 2020, 2 p.m.

- Saturday, February 1, 2020 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, February 2, 2020, 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit LiedCenter.org, call 402-472-4747 or visit the Ticket Office at 301 N. 12th St.