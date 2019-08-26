Tickets going fast for family-operated Ghosts of Lincoln bus tours

If you're interested in learning about Lincol's paranormal side, a father-daughter team has an opportunity for you.

But hurry, tickets are going fast.

Monday morning dozens of people stood in line at One More Time Divine Women's Resale at 17th and Van Dorn to buy tickets for the Ghosts of Lincoln bus tour.

"I just think it'd be fun, we just hear the ghost stories, we've been through a lot of old houses and ghost things there. Kinda looking forward to old houses and cool stories and talking to the ghosts," Sharon and Ken Cheney said.

Sharon and Ken will be one of hundreds who will board the busses and take a tour of Lincoln's spookiest destinations.

It's a 21-year-old tradition for Scott Colbourn and his daughters. He said, you won't want to miss it.

"It's a three hour plus tour and we have a lot of fun, we talk about real paranormal as opposed to hollywood horror, we have a lot of myths we dispel and talk about intersting things about Lincoln's history," Colbourn said.

They're running more than 20 tours this October and expect every seat to sell out.

For ticket information go to ghostsoflincoln.com.

