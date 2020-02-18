Time and network set for Nebraska Football Spring Game

The 2020 Nebraska Football Spring Game at Memorial Stadium will be Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m. and televised by the Big Ten Network.

The Huskers announced the time and network information in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Getting the fam back together two months from today.



Time & network is now set for the Spring Game. Take note!



🕐: 1:00pm CT | 📺: @BigTenNetwork | #GBR pic.twitter.com/WIQ8Kzn5FU — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) February 18, 2020

Nebraska fans may purchase tickets on-line at Huskers.com, by phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office, located in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage (8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays).

All individuals entering Memorial Stadium for the spring game will need a ticket. The majority of tickets are $10 and all seats are reserved. A limited number of $20 club seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Youth eighth grade or younger will be admitted for free, but must secure a complimentary ticket. Youth in attendance are encouraged to take part in the Healthy Husker Pledge from their seat during halftime.

UNL students will be admitted for free, but also must secure a ticket for admittance. UNL faculty and staff can purchase one reserved ticket for $5 with a staff ID.

Nebraska drew a record 85,946 fans for the 2019 spring game, marking the second straight year Nebraska led the nation in spring game attendance.