Tip leads to arrest of woman driving stolen Mercedes Benz

A 43-year-old woman was arrested by Lincoln Police on Saturday after she was found driving a stolen Mercedes Benz out of Oregon.

LPD said around 8 a.m., officers received a tip that Laura Edwards, 43, would be arriving in a parking lot on S 27th Street in a stolen white Mercedes Benz.

Officers were able to located Edwards in the car, but she provided a false name and a false ID.

However, police were able to identify her using a fingerprint system.

Police said the vehicle had been stolen out of Oregon, and Edwards was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. She was also cited for making a false statement to a police officer.

