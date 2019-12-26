Tips for exchanging or returning Christmas gifts this holiday season

If Santa didn't bring you what you wanted for Christmas, chances are there are some gifts you're probably going to return or exchange.

During the 2019 holiday season, 1.9 million gifts are expected to be returned. According to the online retail platform Oracle, that number will peak one week from now on January 2, 2019, with 77 percent of consumers planning to return some of their gifts.

Kelsey Coleman with the Better Business Bureau says, "Read that fine print to understand how we are going to return these gifts if our loved one doesn't like them. Make sure we're getting those gift receipts."

If you keep your receipts, they will ensure you get a full refund. If you don't keep your receipts or you lose them, retailers will most likely give you store credit. For some businesses, you may be required to also show your I.D. when making a return or exchange.

Experts predict more than 90 billion dollars of merchandise will be returned during the 2019 holiday season.

A good amount of those gift returns will come from online stores. Experts say online retailers that have brick and mortar stores will typically let you go into the store to make exchanges or returns on items purchased online.

One of the most popular gifts given during the holiday season is gift cards. According to experts, it's best not to let gift cards get lost in your wallet, instead, use them.

"The law states that the gift card will remain fully charged for at least a year. So, you know you have that ability, but it can go down in value after that year," says a BBB representative.

Most gift cards won't expire until it's been activated for five years. However, experts say it's possible that you can lose out on money before that five-year mark hits your gift card. They suggest you keep a record of how much money is left on each gift card and the date you received it.

Before heading to out to the stores, be sure to check individual exchange and return policies. You're in luck if you've received a gift from Bed Bath and Beyond, Costco, or JC Penney. These retailers are rated as some of the top stores having the best and easiest return policies.