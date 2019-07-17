Tips for keeping energy costs down during hot days

Lincoln Electric System has some advice on how to keep your house cool while maintaining a reasonable bill.

The first thing you can do is to check your air filters to see if they're dirty.

They also recommended choosing to grill instead of cooking in your oven or on the stove.

Plus turning on ceiling fans and investing in shades or curtains will help.

"Shading windows on the west and south side of the house is a really easy thing that cuts down the heat gain that occurs mid to late afternoon in the summer,” said Marc Shkolnick with LES.

LES also has a program called peak rewards for customers who have an internet connected thermostat like a nest.

Through this LES is able to get your data and then can remotely manage the temperature in your home during peak heat.

Customers could earn up to $50 for enrolling in the program.

