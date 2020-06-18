Tips for traveling safely during summer 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA predicts more people will choose to stay close to home, traveling to different states in the U.S. this year for summer vacation, with most of them taking road trips.

Before Americans hit the road this summer, AAA is warning vacationers to be aware of extra planning and precautions this year. AAA representatives say doing so will not only help keep you safe but ensures a less stressful trip.

AAA tells 10/11 booking trips sooner may be the most important thing when it comes to making travel successful this summer and say it may also help in saving you money.

With hotels and attractions like theme parks and museums, make sure to check each individual spot for availability and ask about new regulations, including capacity limits.

If you plan on driving, it's best to check if rest stops along the way are open.

"Don't drive all day and all night. Make sure you take rest periods and just rest. We don't want you to fall asleep at the wheel," AAA field manager Marilyn Muir reminds travelers.

More road travel this summer also means a pickup in business for rental car companies, many of which have adopted extra sanitization measures. If you plan on renting a car for a road trip this summer, be sure to pack wipes for door handles, steering wheels and control panels.

Just as when booking hotels, checking on availability in advance for car rentals is best.

"There are a lot more regulations and guidelines out there, but you can still have fun. It just takes some prior planning."

If you plan on taking your own car on the road, make sure to get a maintenance check before heading on your trip.

When you pack, remember to bring face masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. You may also want to consider bringing plastic sandwich bags to serve as barriers when using gas pumps and frequently touched items like remote controls in hotels.

AAA is also advising vacationers to work closely with a travel agent this summer. They'll be able to let you know what's open and what's not and inform you on cancellation policies, if needed.

Experts say you may want to pack extra snacks for road trips this summer to reduce the need to stop at additional public places like restaurants and rest stops.