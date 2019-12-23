Tips for traveling smoothly through Eppley Airfield over holidays

It’s the busiest time of the year for Eppley Airfield. Thousands of people are making their way through the terminals say after day. Here are some tips for making holiday travels as painless as possible.

During an 18-day period that started last Thursday and through January 4th, officials expect 230,000 people to fly in and out of the airport.

"We see higher volumes of travelers, more vehicles, and more passengers moving through the terminals. We also see a number of infrequent travelers so folks that aren't normally flying throughout the course of the year so there's a need to take a little more time for everybody," said Steve McCoy with Eppley Airfield.

McCoy recommends arriving two hours before your flight, that way there’s plenty of time to park, get tickets, and move through security.

As parts of the country are experiencing this week, weather can play a big role in whether or not you fly out or land on time.

“First and foremost we recommend that travelers stay in contact with their airlines and stay in contact with their individual airlines because those flights could change," said McCoy.

Officials also recommend that if you’re packing gifts, leave them unwrapped. Wrapped gifts slow down the screening process.

You can find your flight details and other useful information on Eppley Airfield’s website.

