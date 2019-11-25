Tips to stay safe while traveling for the holiday

Over the next few days, more than 55 million people around the nation will be traveling for Thanksgiving.

(Source: KOLN).

Here in Nebraska, that winter weather may make travel difficult, especially if you're going west.

Like millions of other people around the United States, on Monday Jerry Albright filled his car up with gas to get ready to hit the road.

Working as a traveling Chaplin, he's constantly driving and makes sure he always has a kit in his car.

"There's usually a candle, some matches, something to keep warm with, a blanket or something like that,” said Albright.

Albright says it's always better to be safe than sorry.

"You never know with Nebraska weather if you are going to get stranded someplace or not, or slide off the road. That happened to me. So it's important to stay safe,” said Albright.

Lancaster County Emergency Management says they hope when people are traveling over the next few days, everyone has a plan like Albright.

"People don't plan to fail, they fail to plan,” said Director Jim Davidsaver.

He says other than getting gas, you should always pack coats, extra clothes, gloves and even some water and snacks. When you're traveling you should also keep in contact with someone.

"People forget, let someone know at your destination, when you anticipate getting there,” said Davidsaver.

After that you should be done with the packing part, but you're not ready to leave yet, he says you should also check your tire pressure and also check the Nebraska 511 app for any closures.

Davidsaver wants to remind people to bring medications in the car in case your trip is longer than expected and to make sure there's someone in the car who's physically able to walk for help if necessary.