'Tis the season for shoplifting: data shows the crime is on the rise

Lincoln stores have lost $215,000 to shoplifters just this year, and that number is likely to increase over the next month.

Data from the Lincoln Police Department shows shoplifting reports in December increased 10 percent from the monthly average last year.

While this is a common trend for December, shoplifting is on the rise overall.

Overall shoplifting reports increased 22 percent from ten years ago, with 1,995 cases reported in 2018 and about 1,700 reported so far this year.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said shoplifters are likely doing their own version of holiday shopping or hoping to blend in with the crowd.

"They hit every store in Lincoln," Bonkiewicz said. "The most common items taken are personal items, like razors and make-up and liquor is often stolen, and then there's electronics on the high-end headphones as well as fitness trackers."

While shoplifting is up, it's also getting easier to solve the cases.

"With improved video and the quality of video, we're much more likely to solve the case, video is the most important tool," Bonkiewicz said.

Bonkiewicz said their data shows video doubles the chance a case will be closed.