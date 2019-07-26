Tom Osborne and TeamMates look for mentors

Hundreds of Lincoln kids are on a wait list, eagerly hoping someone will become their mentor. A Husker legend is urging you to become a student mentor next month.

Tom Osborne is synonymous with Husker football. As a mentor with TeamMates he wants more people to do the same to help change the lives of kids throughout the Midwest.

Osborne helped kick off the 2019 TeamMates Mentor Program Friday afternoon. Osborne said there are nearly 700 kids who are on a wait list in Lincoln for a mentor, and nationally there are thousands.

The program benefits almost 170 school districts across the Midwest. There were 1300 mentors and 10,000 kids served last year. Mentors meet with their kids once a week during the school year. Osborne says everyone can benefit from having a mentor.

"Having somebody who cares about you unconditionally, who is consistent, somebody who is always there and above all somebody who will listen is really critical, so we want to provide as many mentors as we can," Osborne said.

The Back to School Challenge runs August 1 to September 1. If you apply during that time and get selected you could win prizes, including a free airline ticket for a place of your choosing.

If you want to see if you're eligible to serve as a mentor, click here.

