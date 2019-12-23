Top Nebraska stories of hope covered by 10/11 NOW in 2019

The following stories were among the ten most-clicked stories on 1011now.com that provided viewers with a feeling of hope.

1. A story that had gained a great deal of attention around the world, including on 1011now.com, was a story based in Aurora, Nebraska. Julia Yllescas, a high school senior, used her senior pictures to honor her late father, Army Captain Robert Yllescas who was killed by an IED in Afghanistan in 2008. Eleven years later, his daughter had her pictures taken before submitting them to a photographer who created the angel photos, which depict the younger Yllescas sitting and standing next to a faint shadow of her father in uniform.

2. A Lincoln woman used her CPR and CNA training to save the life of a teen injured in a bicycle accident. The mother of 15-year-old Julian Estrada credited Jeanna Easterling with saving his life after being badly injured when falling on his handlebars. Easterling, who lived across the street, said Estrada was in and out of consciousness and his lips were turning blue when she first saw him. Witnesses said Easterline jumped in and applied pressure to Estrada's wounds until first responders arrived on scene. Estrada's mother said her son started walking around and returning to himself days after the accident.

3. Forty-seven puppies, dogs and cats were adopted out by Dolly's Legacy Animal Rescue after being rescued from kill shelters in Oklahoma in July. The Lincoln rescue calls itself a foster based home rescue that saves orphaned and abandoned pets from overcrowded shelters. The group of animals rescued was the largest the rescue has ever taken in, according to Dolly's Legacy.

4. A Bennet man was credited with potentially saving the life of a woman injured in a crash on Highway 2 during icy weather last March. Kim Hancock was driving on the highway near 158th Street when she said she hit a patch of black ice. Rob Lyman, of Bennet, said he witnessed Hancock's car "fly through the air" and land on its driver's side in the opposite direction of traffic on Highway 2. Lyman said he pulled his car in front of Hancock's to block traffic and used tow-straps to lift it right-side-up. Hancock was severely injured, but survived the crash.

5. Abbey Schnell, a Lincoln woman who had long been battling cancer continued to fight, despite being told she had months to live in January 2019. Schnell was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2012. The following year, doctors discovered the disease had spread to her lungs. 10/11 was at a party in March, alongside Schnell's family and friends as they celebrated her and her years' long cancer fight amidst her move to hospice care. Schnell said her outlook was always about living life to the fullest. Sadly, Abbey Schnell died the following week on March 12.

6. A Hebron teacher made quite the discovery when visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas during a trip in July. Josh Lanik, who teaches physical education, unearthed a 2.12 carat brown diamond at the park, which allows people to search an area of the park for diamonds, with many being found.

7. The announcement that ESPN's College GameDay would return to Lincoln after 12 years was one of the most-clicked stories on 1011now.com. College GameDay returned September 28, during the Nebraska vs Ohio match up, this time setting up right outside the east side of Memorial Stadium. Gabrielle Union and husband, Dwayne Wade, served as celebrity guest pickers for the show. The rare experience brought out thousands of Big Red fans to cheer on their team leading up to the game.

8. A Nebraska Husker football player's random act of kindness was caught in a picture and spread on social media. A fan snapped a picture of freshman Garrett Snodgrass, a linebacker from York, giving food to a man standing outside a restaurant. Snodgrass said he had an extra meal ticket from the athletic department and that giving the man a meal was a simple way to give back.

9. The Zoo Bar in Lincoln came into some money after a letter showed up in the mail containing $500 and an apology. The letter from an anonymous sender apologized for breaking a sign at the bar 45 years prior. The bar's current owner, who has been with establishment for 33 years, is unsure of what incident the letter mentions, but thanked them for their gesture to make it right.

10. A teen boy who survived a battle with brain cancer as a child received a four-year full tuition scholarship to Midland University to continue playing football. Jack Hoffman, an eighth-grader from Atkinson, Nebraska, was recognized by the Huskers during the 2013 spring game, where Hoffman took a handoff and with a team escort, went 69 yards for a touchdown during the fourth quarter. The Team Jack Foundation was created after Hoffman's diagnosis and continues to help kid's fighting a similar battle.