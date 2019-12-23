Top ten stories covered by 10/11 NOW in 2019

1. An incident at Chick-Fil-A that involved a man driving his truck into the south Lincoln store was the most-clicked story on 1011now.com during 2019, with more than 131,000 story views. Joseph Cimino, 48, of Lincoln was shot and killed after driving his truck into the restaurant October 8. Lincoln Police said Cimino got upset over his food when he went inside the restaurant and caused a disturbance. LPD said Cimino was armed with a stun gun and was making threatening gestures when he was shot and killed by Christopher Hall, an off-duty BNSF agent who was dining at the restaurant during the incident. A social media account appearing to belong to Cimino, discovered by 10/11 NOW, revealed hundreds of tweets, with one saying: "You can't win. I regret nothing. It's just an f-ing chicken sandwich." Cimino can be heard yelling a similar phrase in a witness video taken during the incident inside the restaurant.

2. A central Nebraska father pleaded no contest to incest after having a sexual relationship with his adult daughter. Court documents revealed Travis Fieldgrove and Samantha Kershner continued their relationship despite knowing of their relation to one another. Fieldgrove was later sentenced to two years in prison. He faces another incest charge in Adams County. Kershner was later sentenced to probation, as well as 22 days in prison after a separate charge.

3. A teenage girl who died in a Lincoln car crash April 26, was discovered to have been missing the month prior to the accident. Lincoln Police said Kaydance Potter, 14, had been driving a stolen car when she crashed into a pole on Superior Street near N. 52nd Street. It was later discovered the Lincoln High School freshman had been reported missing March 26. A 19-year-old passenger was riding in the car at the time and received minor injuries.

4. Convicted murderer Aubrey Trail used a razor blade to cut his throat in the courtroom during testimony in the murder trial of Sydney Loofe. Trail was not seriously injured and was released from the hospital the same day. The trial resumed the following day. Trail was later convicted by a jury for Loofe's death. A hearing to review how Trail obtained the razor blade and if anyone knew about Trail's plan to cut himself has been scheduled for December 31.

5. Michael Dewey, 22, was arrested and charged with the murder of Desmond Fowler stemming from a shooting at 27th and Holdrege May 16. Lincoln Police said Dewey and a witness had went to buy drugs when he gunned down the 47-year-old Fowler who chased after the car they were in. Dewey was charged with second-degree murder. He remains in the Lancaster County Jail on a $2 million bond.

6. A mother and her three children died in a car crash on Highway 30 near Fremont February 3. German Lopez Saenz, 33, was driving east when he ran into the back of a pick-up truck that had stopped to make a turn, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Szenz spun into on-coming traffic, hitting a car driven westbound by Maria Cristina Menjivar. Menjivar, who was pregnant at the time, and her three children: Angel, 7, Adrian, 8, and Julian, 10, all died in the crash. Three others were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

7. A double shooting at a home in far north Lincoln May 2 was ruled a murder/suicide by the Lincoln Police Department. Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Adnan Al-Mansouri, 48, killed his wife Rasha Khaled, before killing himself inside their home on Geranium Drive. LPD said five children all under the age of 15 were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Bliemeister said the husband and wife had a “volatile” relationship with a history of disputes.

8. In a story that has continued to develop, two freshman Husker football players were suspended indefinitely by coaches in late August. Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt, both red shirt freshman, were arrested by Lincoln Police December 10. LeGrone was later charged with First Degree Sexual Assault stemming from a reported sexual assault in August 2019, while Hunt was charged with Aiding and Abetting Sexual Assault. 1011 NOW later learned of six additional sexual assaults, dating back to August 2018, reported to Lincoln Police in the days surround their arrests.

9. The four-month-old girl who was killed in a May 18 crash on Interstate 80 near Gretna was identified as Amila Johnson, of Scottsbluff. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said the infant was riding in a car heading eastbound when the driver crossed the median and hit a minivan driving west. Five people in both vehicles were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

10. After roughly 24-hours of vehicle crashes and poor road conditions on Interstate 80 during a winter storm this past February, Nebraska State Patrol reopened the interstate to both directions of traffic. On February 24, NSP and the Nebraska Department of Transportation began shutting down sections of I-80 after numerous crashes and white out conditions, including near York where 30 vehicles and 15 semis were involved in a pileup.