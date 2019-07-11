Topless woman hits officer in the face during disturbance

A topless woman hit an officer in the face after causing a disturbance on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to LPD, officers responded to reports of a naked woman yelling and throwing things near 9th and Plum streets around 1:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and saw Sulathia Henry, 45, naked and yelling at someone.

Henry put pants on, police said, but remained topless.

She turned to walk away from officers, but when she was told to stop, an officer grabbed onto her arm.

Police said she then turned and struck an officer in the face.

A struggle ensued but she was eventually taken into custody.

Henry was arrested for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and public nudity.

