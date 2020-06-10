Tornado seen in southeastern Nebraska as storms move through

Storms that brought strong winds, hail and heavy rain to Nebraska overnight also formed a weak tornado that briefly razed farmland west of Fairbury in southeastern Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado was spotted around 6 p.m. Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Albright said Wednesday morning. There were no reports of damage or injuries with the twister, he said, and damage reports across the eastern half of the state were minor and included mostly downed tree limbs from strong winds and gusts — one which reached 91 mph at the Fairbury airport.

“Wind was the main issue last night,” Albright said. “I saw a sign blown over on my way in to work. But there haven’t been any reports of structure damage.”

The high winds left thousands of customers in the state without power Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.