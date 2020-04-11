Total COVID-19 cases in Lincoln now at 50

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Lincoln on Saturday, bringing the community total of positive cases to 50. The new case was community acquired, bringing that total to 32.

LLCHD is now monitoring 91 individuals. Lancaster County reports one death, 1,468 negative tests and 50 positives with 15 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 17 deaths.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.

Those prioritized for testing remain healthcare workers; public safety personnel; residents and employees of nursing homes and group homes; those attending or working at daycares; and people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions. Those who have no symptoms do not need to contact your health provider to be tested. Do not go to urgent care, the emergency room, or a doctor’s office to get a COVID-19 test. Those test kits and medical personnel must be reserved for individuals in the prioritized categories.

The latest information on local coronavirus response is available COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov and health.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.