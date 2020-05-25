Total number of COVID-19 cases in Lincoln at 1,090

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 34 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,090.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. The website also has a COVID-19 Risk Dial, which indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in our community remains high.

Health officials encourage residents to continue to stay home if possible, to wear face coverings, and to wash their hands frequently. Those at risk of complications from COVID-19 should continue to stay away from others. More information is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov at the “How to Help” tab.

Officials also urge those with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.

Those who experience these symptoms are urged to access drive-through testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Residents begin this process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.

If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and referred to one of the testing sites. Only those with an order and referral from Bryan Health or CHI Health St. Elizabeth, or an order from their doctor are permitted at the drive-through sites. Those who need assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.

The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.