Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 36
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 76
Deaths: 2
There is a positivity rate of 12.3 percent so far this week. Almost half of the total cases to date are among people aged 25-49. There are two new deaths to report. Douglas County has lost a man and a woman, both with underlying conditions. One of these individuals was between 50 and 64 years of age while the other person was more than 65 years old.
For more information, check out the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Nebraska Cases Map by the Nebraska DHHS.