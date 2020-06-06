Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 36

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 76

Deaths: 2

There is a positivity rate of 12.3 percent so far this week. Almost half of the total cases to date are among people aged 25-49. There are two new deaths to report. Douglas County has lost a man and a woman, both with underlying conditions. One of these individuals was between 50 and 64 years of age while the other person was more than 65 years old.