Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(Source: IHME)
Updated: Sat 4:25 PM, Jun 06, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 36

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 36 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Saturday, bringing the community total to 1,329.

    • DOUGLAS COUNTY

    New Cases: 76
    Deaths: 2

  • On Saturday, June 6, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that total cases of COVID-19 in the county have increased to 5,066 up from the previous day’s total of 4,990.

    There is a positivity rate of 12.3 percent so far this week. Almost half of the total cases to date are among people aged 25-49. There are two new deaths to report. Douglas County has lost a man and a woman, both with underlying conditions. One of these individuals was between 50 and 64 years of age while the other person was more than 65 years old.

    • For more information, check out the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Nebraska Cases Map by the Nebraska DHHS.

     