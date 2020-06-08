Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(Source: IHME)
LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 16

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 16 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,372. The number of deaths in the community remains at 10.

    • DOUGLAS COUNTY

    New Cases: 53

  • On Monday, June 8, the Douglas CountyHealth Department reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total in the county to 5,206. There was a positivity rate of 12.4 percent for the past week and there are no new deaths to report.

    • KNOX COUNTY

    New Cases: 1

  • North Central District Health Department was made aware of an additional positive case in Knox County. Through case investigation and contact tracing the case is deemed to be due from community spread.

    • For more information, check out the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Nebraska Cases Map by the Nebraska DHHS.

     