Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 21

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 21 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,464. The number of deaths in the community remains at 10.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 129

On Saturday, June 13, the Douglas County Health Department reported 129 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 5,715 from this outbreak. The county also must report one more death. A man over 75 years of age has passed from COVID-19 related illness. Douglas County now totals 58 deaths related to COVID-19.

For more information, check out the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Nebraska Cases Map by the Nebraska DHHS.