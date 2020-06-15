Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 15
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 68
Deaths: 2
There are two new deaths to report today in Douglas County, a man and a woman both of whom were more than 70 years old. The total number of lives lost to COVID-19 in the county now is 59. DCHD has confirmed 1,818 county residents have recovered from the illness.
KNOX COUNTY
New Cases: 2
For more information, check out the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Nebraska Cases Map by the Nebraska DHHS.