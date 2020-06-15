Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: Mon 4:05 PM, Jun 15, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 15

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 15 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,487. The number of deaths in the community remains at 10.

    • DOUGLAS COUNTY

    New Cases: 68
    Deaths: 2

  • On Monday, June 15, the Douglas County Health Department reported 68 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 5,848 from this outbreak.

    There are two new deaths to report today in Douglas County, a man and a woman both of whom were more than 70 years old. The total number of lives lost to COVID-19 in the county now is 59. DCHD has confirmed 1,818 county residents have recovered from the illness.

    • KNOX COUNTY

    New Cases: 2

  • North Central District Health Department has been made aware of two additional positive cases in Knox County. The first case, through contact investigations has been deemed to be from community spread. Close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine. The second case is currently under investigation. Contacts in this case have been identified and asked to quarantine. Residents of Knox County should assume the illness is in their community, as community spread is present in the county.

