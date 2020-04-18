Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 10

LLCHD is investigating the new cases, which include five cases of individuals who live in the same households as persons with COVID-19. They are two children, a man in his 20s, and a man and woman in their 60s, and all were quarantined at their homes before their symptoms developed. The other cases are a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 50s, and three men – one in his 30s and two in their 40s.

The new cases - a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s – are under investigation.