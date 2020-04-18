Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 10

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 10 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln today, bringing the total number of cases to 73.

    LLCHD is investigating the new cases, which include five cases of individuals who live in the same households as persons with COVID-19. They are two children, a man in his 20s, and a man and woman in their 60s, and all were quarantined at their homes before their symptoms developed. The other cases are a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 50s, and three men – one in his 30s and two in their 40s.

    The new cases - a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s – are under investigation.


