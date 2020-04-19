Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(Source: IHME)
LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 2

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln today, bringing the total number of cases to 75.

    One case is a child who lives in the same household as a person with COVID-19. The other case, a woman in her 80s, is under investigation.


