Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:

KNOX COUNTY

New Cases: 1



North Central District Health Department was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Knox County. The resident contracted the illness through direct contact with a positive case. The case is in quarantine. All close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine. Through investigation, it has been determined there is low risk to the communities in Knox county from this case. NCDHD would like to provide an update to district residents on a case count adjustment that will be reflected on the DHHS COVID-19 Case Map. The following NCDHD case counts per county for the NCDHD District as of 4:00 PM today are as follows: Knox:7.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 147

Deaths: 1

On Saturday, May 9, the Douglas County Health Department reported 147 news cases of COVID-19 in the county. That brings the total number of cases reported here to 1,440 since the start of the outbreak. DCHD is working on further data from these newest cases. DCHD also must confirm another death. A man in his 60s who had COVID-19 has died. The Health Department is not aware of any underlying conditions.

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 76

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 76 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County in the last 24 hours, the highest number reported in a single day in the community. The local total of cases is now 606. The dashboard at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov summarizes the Lancaster County COVID-19 data.

For more information, check out the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Nebraska Cases Map by the Nebraska DHHS.