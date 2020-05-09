Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
KNOX COUNTY
New Cases: 1
North Central District Health Department was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Knox County. The resident contracted the illness through direct contact with a positive case. The case is in quarantine. All close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine. Through investigation, it has been determined there is low risk to the communities in Knox county from this case.
NCDHD would like to provide an update to district residents on a case count adjustment that will be reflected on the DHHS COVID-19 Case Map. The following NCDHD case counts per county for the NCDHD District as of 4:00 PM today are as follows: Knox:7.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 147
Deaths: 1
DCHD also must confirm another death. A man in his 60s who had COVID-19 has died. The Health Department is not aware of any underlying conditions.
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 76
For more information, check out the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Nebraska Cases Map by the Nebraska DHHS.