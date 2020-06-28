Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

The IHME forecast found that the demand for ventilators and ICU beds will far exceed capacity for COVID-19 patients by the second week of April in the U.S. However, in Nebraska, that is unlikely. (Source: IHME)
The IHME forecast found that the demand for ventilators and ICU beds will far exceed capacity for COVID-19 patients by the second week of April in the U.S. However, in Nebraska, that is unlikely. (Source: IHME)(KOLNKGIN)
By Press Release / 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 9
  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that nine lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Sunday, bringing the community total to 1,697. The number of deaths in the community remains at 12.
    • DOUGLAS COUNTY
    New Cases: 170
  • On Sunday, June 28, the Health Department reported 170 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 7,093 from this outbreak.

    • For more information, check out the

    Latest News

    News

    Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

    Updated: 27 minutes ago
    Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

    News

    REPORTS: 8 Husker athletes, coaches test positive for COVID-19 since April

    Updated: 48 minutes ago
    Eight Husker athletes or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since early April, according to multiple reports.

    News

    Lincoln's Response to COVID-19

    Updated: 1 hour ago
    Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a news conference Monday.

    Local

    Husker Harvest Days cancelled

    Updated: 2 hours ago
    Farm Progress, the Husker Harvest Days parent company, announced on Monday afternoon that the 2020 event will be cancelled.

    Local

    Bryan Health COVID-19 update for Monday

    Updated: 3 hours ago
    Bryan Health provided information on the current number of COVID-19 cases at the hospital on Monday.

    Latest News

    News

    Lincoln man causes over $10,000 in damage to Lincoln business

    Updated: 3 hours ago
    Lincoln police arrested Jeremey Thomas after he broke into Corner Stone Travel on Saturday, causing more than $10,000 in damage.

    News

    Man in custody assaults two officers at Lincoln hospital

    Updated: 4 hours ago
    A man already in law enforcement custody was arrested this weekend for assaulting two officers at a hospital.

    Coronavirus

    Update on COVID-19 in Lincoln

    Updated: 5 hours ago
    Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a news conference Monday.

    News

    Nebraska Pork Expo

    Updated: 6 hours ago
    In this story, we learn about the upcoming Nebraska Pork Expo that is "virtual" this year.

    News

    Doane expands cannabis course offerings

    Updated: 6 hours ago
    After originally launching its Cannabis Certificate program in November, Doane University will be unveiling seven new cannabis courses offered on-ground and online to residential and non-residential students.

    Forecast

    The heat and humidity continues

    Updated: 6 hours ago
    |
    By Brad Anderson
    An upper level ridge of high pressure over the Central Plains will continue to keep temperatures on the hot side and a southerly flow will keep it muggy for much of the week.