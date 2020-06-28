Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 9

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that nine lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Sunday, bringing the community total to 1,697. The number of deaths in the community remains at 12.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 170

On Sunday, June 28, the Health Department reported 170 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 7,093 from this outbreak.

