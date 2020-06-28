Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that nine lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Sunday, bringing the community total to 1,697. The number of deaths in the community remains at 12. On Sunday, June 28, the Health Department reported 170 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 7,093 from this outbreak.