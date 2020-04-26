Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 6

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that six lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 126.

    Today’s cases include three women and three men ranging in age from their 40s to their 60s. Investigations of the cases continue.

