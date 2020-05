Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 156

Deaths: 2

On Sunday, May 10, the Douglas County Health Department reported 156 news cases of COVID-19 in the county. DCHD is working on developing further data from these newest cases. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases reported here to 1,596 since the start of the outbreak. DCDH also sadly must report two additional deaths. A woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s, both with comorbidities, have passed due to complications from COVID-19. They are the 19th and 20th deaths related to the disease in the county.

