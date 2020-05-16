Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: Sat 5:40 PM, May 16, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 51

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 51 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Saturday, bringing the community total to 786.

    • DOUGLAS COUNTY

    New Cases: 123

  • On Saturday, May 16, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed the total number of confirmed COVID-19 in the county has reached 2,211, up from 2,088 yesterday. DCHD is continuing to analyze this latest data. The positivity rate for the most recent full day of testing will be reported as soon as it is available.

