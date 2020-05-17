Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: Sun 3:43 PM, May 17, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 203

  • The Douglas CountyHealth Department confirmed 203 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 2414 cases. Those come from the highest single day of testing, when 1,483 tests were administered. The data is still being evaluated. The positivity rate for the past week’s testing was 14 percent.

    • LANCASTER COUNTY

    New Cases: 13

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 13 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 799.

    For more information, check out the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Nebraska Cases Map by the Nebraska DHHS.

     