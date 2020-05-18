Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(Source: IHME)
LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 90
Deaths:1

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today announced that a sixth resident has died from COVID-19 in Lincoln. Ninety lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 889.

    • DOUGLAS COUNTY

    New Cases: 64

  • On Monday, May 18, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that total cases of COVID-19 in the county have increased to 2,478 from Sunday’s total of 2,414. The data continues to be evaluated.

    • For more information, check out the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Nebraska Cases Map by the Nebraska DHHS.

     