Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 22

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 22 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,027.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases:136

Deaths: 3

On Saturday, May 23, the Health Department confirmed that total cases of COVID-19 in the county have increased to 3,064 from Friday’s total of 2,928. That’s an increase of 136 cases. At last report, the positivity test rate for the week was 11 percent. DCHD also is confirming three additional deaths. These individuals include a person in their 40s and two others over 70 years of age. They bring the total deaths in the county related to COVID-19 to 30 or roughly 1 percent of the local cases.

For more information, check out the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Nebraska Cases Map by the Nebraska DHHS.