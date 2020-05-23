Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 22
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases:136
Deaths: 3
DCHD also is confirming three additional deaths. These individuals include a person in their 40s and two others over 70 years of age. They bring the total deaths in the county related to COVID-19 to 30 or roughly 1 percent of the local cases.
For more information, check out the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Nebraska Cases Map by the Nebraska DHHS.