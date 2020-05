Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 29

Deaths: 1

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today announced that an eighth resident has died from COVID-19 in Lincoln. Another 29 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,056. Health Director Pat Lopez said the man who died was a known case. He was hospitalized at the time of his death and had underlying health conditions. On behalf of the city, Mayor Gaylor Baird extended condolences to the man’s family and friends.

For more information, check out the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Nebraska Cases Map by the Nebraska DHHS.