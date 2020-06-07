Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: Sun 3:30 PM, Jun 07, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 27

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 27 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,356.

    • DOUGLAS COUNTY

    New Cases: 88

  • On Sunday, June 7, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that total cases of COVID-19 in the county have increased to 5,152 up from the previous day’s total of 5,066 with 88 new cases. There was a positivity rate of 12.8 percent among the 599 cases received during the 24-hour period ending at midnight. There are no new deaths to report.

    • For more information, check out the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Nebraska Cases Map by the Nebraska DHHS.

     